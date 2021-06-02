Advertisement

Bertha-Hewitt School holds special graduation for senior

Julie Ellis receiving her diploma at a special graduation.
Julie Ellis receiving her diploma at a special graduation.(Eric Koep)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, May 28, Bertha Hewitt held its graduation.

One of their seniors, Julie Ellis, has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, and has been unable to walk most of her life.

It was Ellis’s goal to walk across the stage and receive her diploma.

She had surgery recently to help stabilize her legs to help her achieve her dream of walking across the stage.

However, prior to reaching the stage, she fell and broke both of her legs.

Instead of receiving her diploma, she was taken to Gillettes Children’s Hospital to get her legs put in splints.

She came home to help the swelling go down until they can cast her legs.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Bertha-Hewitt School threw a surprise graduation.

Superintendent Eric Koep tells Valley News Live, three-quarters of her graduating class showed up in support, along with 150 members of school staff and members of the community.

A tribute video was played which featured Minnesota Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller, motivational speakers Joe Beckman and Mark J Lindquist, as well as Twins legend, Joe Mauer.

A GoFundMe account has been established in hopes of alleviating some of the medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof
TLC Eye Center temporarily closed
Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out
Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.
Police identify man killed in motorcycle accident
Fargo Parents Launch Campaign to Recall School Board

Latest News

This week, roadwork will span from 4th Avenue West to 3rd Avenue West in West Fargo. This is...
North Sheyenne Street Reconstruction Project phase two begins today
tik tok challenge
A Tik Tok Challenge Involving Fire Causes Concern
10:00PM News June 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News June 1 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather June 1
10:00PM Weather June 1