Bertha-Hewitt School holds special graduation for senior

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, May 28, Bertha Hewitt held its graduation.

One of their seniors, Julie Ellis, has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, and has been unable to walk most of her life.

It was Ellis’s goal to walk across the stage and receive her diploma.

She had surgery recently to help stabilize her legs to help her achieve her dream of walking across the stage.

However, prior to reaching the stage, she fell and broke both of her legs.

Instead of receiving her diploma, she was taken to Gillettes Children’s Hospital to get her legs put in splints.

She came home to help the swelling go down until they can cast her legs.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Bertha-Hewitt School threw a surprise graduation.

Superintendent Eric Koep tells Valley News Live, three-quarters of her graduating class showed up in support, along with 150 members of school staff and members of the community.

A tribute video was played which featured Minnesota Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller, motivational speakers Joe Beckman and Mark J Lindquist, as well as Twins legend, Joe Mauer.

A GoFundMe account has been established in hopes of alleviating some of the medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

