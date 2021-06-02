Advertisement

Altru Affected by Data Breach

(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Data received from healthcare providers, including Altru Health System, was accessed without authorization. A former third-party vendor for Altru, CaptureRX, notified Altru in May about the incident.

The breach occurred on February 6, 2021. CaptureRx says they launched an investigation and determined that the impacted individuals included those receiving drugs prescribed through Altru’s 340B pharmacy program through CVS and Thrifty White Drug. The affected files contained first name, last name, date of birth and prescription information. No financial information was affected.

If your information was impacted, you will receive a notice in the mail. CaptureRx has established a dedicated assistance line (855-654-0919) that operates Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. for any questions from affected individuals.

You’re encouraged to review your account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors.

