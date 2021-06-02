Advertisement

A Tik Tok Challenge Involving Fire Causes Concern

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tik Tok challenges are becoming more popular. One, in particular involving fire, is posing an extreme risk.

The challenge involves a person applying hairspray to a mirror and then setting it on fire.

Although it may seem appealing to some, fire officials are warning against participating in such a dangerous activity.

“Something like this is scary because all it does is increases the likelihood of someone trying to do it because all they see is the cool result. They really don’t show the hazards that probably took place,” said Travis Olson, the community risk reduction officer for West Fargo Fire Department.

According to Olson, those hazards can get out of control quickly, especially when in a small space like a bathroom.

“The things that are around or on the surface of your sink would be like tissue paper or hand towels, things that can easily start on fire. Even if you overspray it, the fumes hanging in the air are going to get on those surfaces,” he said.

The dangers of this challenge bring up the question of why would anyone want to do it?

One parent says the need for social acceptance because of the amount of peer pressure is concerning.

She believes parents should be talking to their children.

“If you want to have an understanding, talk to them about the basic things happening in their lives and how they are thinking and feeling, so they can be open to talking about those things that are happening on social media that are impacting their peers,” said Elizabeth Ewing-Lee.

Experts recommend having conversations with teens about these types of things, even if it’s just for 15 minutes a day.

