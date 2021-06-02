800 trees and shrubs planted along the Red River in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It was a beautiful day to get out and do some good for the environment. Volunteers spent four hours along the river in Moorhead on Wednesday, planting 800 trees and shrubs.

”We’re just trying to make the environment a better place for the river and the local community,” said Jason Margerum, who was volunteering with a group from Center, Inc. “We’re just doing this as part of my work but it does benefit the entire community as a whole.”

The trees and shrubs are strategically placed along the Red River to maintain river bank stability, encourage growth of native plants, improve water quality and provide habitat for wildlife.

“Anytime you’re able to plant trees in a healthy environment like this, it’s going to help the overall environment with greenhouse gases... the amount of natural resources that we’re able to save in the area,” Margerum said.

The Reforest the Red project is a partnership between the City of Moorhead, River Keepers and the Clay County Soil & Water Conservation District.

