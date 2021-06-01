‘Your Shot to Summer’ Rewards Request Form Opens Today

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Today, Governor Tim Walz announced the rewards request form for the ‘Your Shot to Summer’ vaccine incentive campaign is now open for submissions at mn.gov/covid19/summer. Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose since May 27, 2021 are eligible to fill out the request form and choose their preferred vaccine reward.

Rewards will be available for the first 100,000 requests made by eligible Minnesotans. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health by 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021, and will be fulfilled on a rolling basis.

