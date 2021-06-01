Advertisement

‘Your Shot to Summer’ Rewards Request Form Opens Today

Vaccine generic
Vaccine generic(KKTV)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Today, Governor Tim Walz announced the rewards request form for the ‘Your Shot to Summer’ vaccine incentive campaign is now open for submissions at mn.gov/covid19/summer. Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose since May 27, 2021 are eligible to fill out the request form and choose their preferred vaccine reward.

Rewards will be available for the first 100,000 requests made by eligible Minnesotans. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health by 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021, and will be fulfilled on a rolling basis.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after saving girlfriend from Minnesota lake
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
One killed when sprayer and minivan crash in Western ND
Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof
A semi-truck and a vehicle were involved in a collision on I-94 E Sunday afternoon.
Semi vs. vehicle collision on I-94 E

Latest News

Fargo Parents Launch Campaign to Recall School Board
Toasted Frog
Toasted Frog Alters Hours Due to Employee Shortage
City of Fargo passes hate crime ordinance
Data Security Breach at Ralph Engelstad Arena
News - FPS votes to keep masks on for last days of school
News - FPS votes to keep masks on for last days of school