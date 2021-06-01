Advertisement

Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street

Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo(KVLY)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two vehicles were involved in a car accident on 25th Street South near 20th Ave S.

An officer on scene says two people were in one vehicle, with one person in the other.

There were minor injuries sustained, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation for traffic violations, no alcohol appears to be involved.

