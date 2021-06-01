Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two vehicles were involved in a car accident on 25th Street South near 20th Ave S.

An officer on scene says two people were in one vehicle, with one person in the other.

There were minor injuries sustained, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation for traffic violations, no alcohol appears to be involved.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.