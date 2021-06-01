Two hurt in domestic assault in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt and taken to Altru Hospital Tuesday morning after what police are calling a domestic dispute.

Officers were called to 3624 Landeco Lane around 6:00 a.m. for a man who was injured by a knife. Grand Forks Police say a man and woman, who live together and have a child together, got into an argument and physical fight.

Both received medical treatment at Altru and police continue to investigate exactly what happened.

