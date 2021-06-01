Toasted Frog Alters Hours Due to Employee Shortage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Toasted Frog downtown Fargo is temporarily closing for lunch service due to the worker shortage. The restaurant will now open at 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. In a Facebook post, the restaurant says they’re working on hiring and training in more staff to bring back lunch as soon as possible. They are hiring for all positions and encouraging people to stop in and apply.

