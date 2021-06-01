Advertisement

Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof

Published: May. 31, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries on 410th Street SW and 250th Ave SW in Rural Beltrami township on Monday.

When they arrived they found a vehicle was on its roof with 28-year-old Cassndra Meine of Beltrami, with two children ages 6 and 3 that were out of the vehicle with injuries.

All three were taken to the Riverview ER in Crookston with injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Polk County EMS and Beltrami Fire and Rescue assisted with the call.

No further information has been released, the crash is under investigation.

