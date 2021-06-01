Summer meal program for youth begins today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A summer meal program is coming back today to provide school lunches for students that need it when classes are out. This program especially helps students that depend on the school lunches and breakfast that is not available over the summer.
According to the Great Plains Food Bank, children make up 36% or 50,000 kids of their program. Last year, close to 8,900 meals were offered at multiple locations.
The 2021 times and dates are as followed:
JAMESTOWN
TRAC June 1 - August 18 11:30 A.M. - 12 P.M. Monday through Saturday
Nickeus Park June 7 - August 6 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday through Friday (not on July 5)
Leapaldt Park June 7 - August 6 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday through Friday (no July 5)
Meidinger Park June 7 - August 6 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday through Friday (no July 5)
Arts Park June 1 - August 14 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Stutsman Co. Extension June 1 - August 27 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (no July 5)
ENDERLIN
First Lutheran Church June 1 - August 24 12-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
WEST FARGO
Tintes Park June 1 - August 10 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening
South Elmwood June 3 - August 5 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday evening
Community Presbyterian Church June 7 - August 20 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
FARGO
Village West Park June 1 - August 10 5-6 p.m. Tuesday evening
Willow Park June 3 - August 5 5-6 p.m. Thursday evening
GRENORA
Community Center June 2 - August 11 4-7 p.m. Wednesday
TRENTON
331 4th Ave. E June 1 - August 12 Tuesday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday 12-6:30 p.m.
BISMARCK
Kiwanis Park June 7 - August 18 12-1 p.m. Wednesday
CASSELTON
Central Cass Elementary May 31 - August 23 12-12:30 p.m. Monday
MAPLETON
Mapleton Elementary June 7 - July 26 1-1:30 p.m. Monday
CHAFFEE Across from Bronco Café May 31 - August 23 11-11:30 a.m. Monday
