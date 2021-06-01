Summer meal program for youth begins today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A summer meal program is coming back today to provide school lunches for students that need it when classes are out. This program especially helps students that depend on the school lunches and breakfast that is not available over the summer.

According to the Great Plains Food Bank, children make up 36% or 50,000 kids of their program. Last year, close to 8,900 meals were offered at multiple locations.

The 2021 times and dates are as followed:

JAMESTOWN

TRAC June 1 - August 18 11:30 A.M. - 12 P.M. Monday through Saturday

Nickeus Park June 7 - August 6 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday through Friday (not on July 5 )

Leapaldt Park June 7 - August 6 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday through Friday (no July 5 )

Meidinger Park June 7 - August 6 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday through Friday (no July 5 )

Arts Park June 1 - August 14 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Stutsman Co. Extension June 1 - August 27 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (no July 5 )

ENDERLIN

First Lutheran Church June 1 - August 24 12-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

WEST FARGO

Tintes Park June 1 - August 10 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening

South Elmwood June 3 - August 5 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday evening

Community Presbyterian Church June 7 - August 20 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

FARGO

Village West Park June 1 - August 10 5-6 p.m. Tuesday evening

Willow Park June 3 - August 5 5-6 p.m. Thursday evening

GRENORA

Community Center June 2 - August 11 4-7 p.m. Wednesday

TRENTON

331 4th Ave. E June 1 - August 12 Tuesday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday 12-6:30 p.m.

BISMARCK

Kiwanis Park June 7 - August 18 12-1 p.m. Wednesday

CASSELTON

Central Cass Elementary May 31 - August 23 12-12:30 p.m. Monday

MAPLETON

Mapleton Elementary June 7 - July 26 1-1:30 p.m. Monday

CHAFFEE Across from Bronco Café May 31 - August 23 11-11:30 a.m. Monday

