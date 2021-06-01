Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after saving girlfriend from Minnesota lake
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
One killed when sprayer and minivan crash in Western ND
Two vehicles involved in a crash on 25th St S in Fargo
Two people hurt in crash on 25th Street
Police lights graphic
Three people taken to the hospital after vehicle lands on roof
A semi-truck and a vehicle were involved in a collision on I-94 E Sunday afternoon.
Semi vs. vehicle collision on I-94 E

Latest News

Fargo Parents Launch Campaign to Recall School Board
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station
Toasted Frog
Toasted Frog Alters Hours Due to Employee Shortage
City of Fargo passes hate crime ordinance
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico