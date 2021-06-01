Schedule for Fargo Public Schools summer meal program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools announced the schedule for their free summer meal program. Breakfast and lunch is available for children up to 18 years old throughout June and July.

Families may choose daily pick-up Monday through Thursday, or pick up the meals weekly. Each student can get one breakfast and lunch per day and meals do not need to be ordered prior to pickup.

Family and friends can pick up the food boxes for children, the kids don’t need to be present. The boxes include frozen and shelf-stable items, as well as milk.

Weekly pick-up options (June 8-July 29)

Tuesdays from 11:15-11:45 a.m. - Longfellow Elementary School parking lot

Tuesdays from 12:15-12:45 p.m. - Ed Clapp Elementary School parking lot, Ben Franklin Middle School eastside drive-up, Carl Ben Eielson Middle School parking lot, Discovery Middle School parking lot

Thursdays from 11:15-11:45 a.m. - Horace Mann Elementary School parking lot

Thursdays from 12:15-12:45 p.m. - Bennett Elementary School parking lot, Agassiz/Woodrow Wilson High School northside parking lot (June dates only), South High School southside parking lot

Weekly meal pick-up for Fargo Public Schools summer meal program. (Valley News Live)

Daily Pickup options (June 7-24)

Monday-Thursday from 12:15-12:30 p.m. - Hawthorne Elementary School entrance sidewalk

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 12:15-12:30 p.m. - Eagles Elementary School entrance sidewalk

Daily meal pick-up for Fargo Public Schools summer meal program. (Valley News Live)

There will be no food boxes available for pickup on Thursday, July 1.

