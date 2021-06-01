One arrested after shots fired near Federal Dam, MN

FEDERAL DAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and charges are pending after a shooting in rural Federal Dam, Minnesota.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says they got a call around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. The caller reported several shots fired at people in a home in the Sugar Point area.

Deputies arrived and met with the caller, who was not injured. A suspect was identified and a 25-year-old from Longville, Minnesota, was arrested after a search of a nearby residence. Formal charges are pending.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and MN DNR Conservation assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Federal Dam is located on the northeast side of Leech Lake.

