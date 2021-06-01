Oak Grove Cemetery employee honors Medal of Honor recipient on Memorial Day by giving history lesson

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Memorial day is a time to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One employee at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls is not only honoring one veteran in particular, but giving a history lesson to everyone visiting the cemetery.

Rod Berg, a Vietnam veteran, has been working at the cemetery as the business manager since 2007and has grown to know it like no other.

“I’ve learned a lot of the names. I certainly don’t know all of the names because there are over 8,000 burials here,” he said.

There’s one name he has become all too familiar with and that’s Charles W. McKay, who was a Medal of Honor recipient.

Every Chance Rod gets he tries to share this little piece of history.

“This is the only Medal of Honor winner that we have at Oak Grove Cemetery. I don’t know how many might be in the area, but very few if any,” said Rod.

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, McKay was a sergeant in the army during the U.S. Civil War.

He was awarded the prestigious honor in 1864 for voluntarily risking his life to save a wounded comrade during the battle.

Going the extra mile to give this history lesson to those visiting the cemetery, some could say he puts the memorial into Memorial Day.

“It’s really an honor to help people who come to the cemetery looking for family, friends, or veterans,” he said.

Rod says he does it to help keep the memories of these fallen soldiers alive.

“I’m just gratified to be one of the living veterans. I served in Vietnam and I was one of the lucky ones. It’s important to me to recognize all veterans,” he said.

Currently, there are 650 known military burials at the cemetery.

Rod says there are unmarked graves dating back to 1817 and there is a possibility there are more veterans resting at Oak Grove Cemetery.

More than 3,500 people have received a medal of honor.

Only 67 of them are still living.

