Minneapolis Mayor Ends City Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey lifted his city’s one-year-old mask mandate Tuesday.

The mayor said a major factor in the decision was that 78.6% of city residents 15 and older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“After a thorough review of public health data, Minneapolis is reaching vaccination rates above the recommended threshold for safely lifting this policy — but it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over,” Frey said. “Our team at the local level will continue working with trusted community partners and neighboring jurisdictions to expand our outreach efforts in BIPOC and immigrant neighborhoods.”

Masks are still required inside Minneapolis Public Schools until further notice, and individual businesses and organizations may still require customers to wear them.

Mayor Frey first issued the mandate on May 21, 2020. St. Paul’s mask mandate is still in effect.

About 65% of Minnesotans 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

