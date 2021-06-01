Man Dies in Crash in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Highway patrol officers say 58-year-old Shaun Omalley of Woodbury, MN died Monday after rolling his vehicle in Beltrami County. It happened just before 11 a.m.

The only vehicle involved, Omalley’s Jeep Wrangler, was southbound Highway 72 when it left the roadway near Sunny Beach Road Northeast and rolled into the ditch. Officers didn’t provide any additional information on what caused the accident. Omalley was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.