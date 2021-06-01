Local eye center temporarily closed after staff walks out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local eye center has temporarily closed its doors after company officials say support staff walked out last week.

Care at TLC Laser Eye Center located at 728 E. Beaton Dr. in West Fargo has been postponed for 30 days while the company hires and trains more vision support staff, Robert Dinga, Vice President of Clinical Operations said.

In a phone interview, Dinga told Valley News Live there were three or four West Fargo employees who quit and walked out last week, but didn’t know the specifics as to why. Dinga said TLC’s parent company recently went bankrupt, but was unsure if that had anything to do with the ex-staff’s reasoning.

Dinga says patients of TLC will have their care postponed unless it’s an emergent need, which Dinga says will be taken care of on a case by case basis. He says in the meantime, TLC Eye Center has also partnered with a local optometrist if needed by TLC patients.

Dinga says some sort of communication will go out to patients when TLC is ready to welcome them back in the office.

