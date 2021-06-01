FPS votes against lifting mask mandate for last week of school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School Board has voted to have students continue to wearing their masks for the last week of the school year.

The 5-4 vote against the motion came in a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The memo for today’s meeting read:

At the May 11 Board of Education meeting, the Board approved suspending the FPS Smart Restart Plan for the 2020-21 school year effective June 7, 2021. On Friday, May 28, 2021 it was announced the City of Fargo will lift all mask requirements in City of Fargo buildings effective Wednesday, June 2. Additionally, in an interview, the Mayor of Fargo stated, “Come on, take your summer back,” and encouraged Fargoans to “go out and celebrate Memorial Day.” He went on to confirm “Covid is gone.” Therefore, it is being recommended that the FPS Smart Restart plan be suspended Tuesday, June 1 at 11:59 p.m.

“If we can give our kids and some of our teachers a chance to see each other smile at the end of the year, I think it’s the right thing to do,” Robin Nelson, FPS Board Vice President said.

“To keep fostering this fear, I think is irresponsible,” Jennifer Benson, FPS Board member said.

However, other board members said, ‘Not so fast,’ as teachers, the union and science did not support the change.

“They would prefer that we would continue to protect them and continue with our FPS restart,” Dr. Tracie Newman, FPS Board member said.

“Even though we still have a few days left of school, there is so much that can happen. Some can say, ‘Oh there’s only a few days left of school, what can happen?’ But on the flip side, a lot can happen!” Rebecca Knutson, FPS Board President said.

Masks will become optional on FPS campuses come June 7, a day even parents with differing views say they hope is the last for students and mask mandates.

“I’m glad it was decided and hopefully it won’t be needed this fall,” Tracey Wilke, a FPS parent said.

“I believe that’s something parents should be able to decide whether or not they want that for their children and I’m hoping to be able to make that decision and not have that decision made for me,” Lindsay Arbach, another FPS parent said.

