Fargo Police and Fire departments go head-to-head in first annual Battle of the Badges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Both the Fargo police and fire departments usually work together to serve the community, but this week they are battling to see who can win the most votes during a two-day American Red Cross blood drive.

The friendly competition kicked off when both police and fire chiefs donated blood on June 1, and the departments are no stranger to this rivalry.

“We just always enjoy the competition between the two agencies,” said Fire Chief Steve Dirksen, “we’ve had this rivalry going on every year about anything, anytime we can compete against the cops it’s a lot of fun.”

The department chiefs said they are hoping to get 60 donations by the end of the blood drive on June 2 at 7 p.m.

“We’re trying to promote giving blood not just throughout our community,” said Police Chief Dave Zibolski, “it does a lot of good not just for Fargo and our region, but nationally.”

Everyone who donates will be given the option to vote for either the police or fire department. Those who vote for the police department will receive a free donut coupon for Sandy’s Donuts, and those who vote for the fire department will get a gift card for six free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Chief Dirksen said he has been a blood donor for over thirty years.

“There are all kinds of needs for blood products in hospitals and around,” said Chief Dirksen.

Although it’s all for a good cause, the competitiveness between the two departments doesn’t slow down.

When asked who they thought would win, Chief Dirken said, “Obviously the firefighters are, we are just endeared throughout the community.”

Chief Zibolski rebutted, “If you run astray and vote for the fire, you’re still doing a good civic duty...so that’s okay, we won’t hold it against you, but we encourage you to vote for the police.”

Appointments to donate can be made at this website or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App and using the sponsor code: Fargo Battle.

