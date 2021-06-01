Fargo Parents Launch Campaign to Recall School Board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a new push to recall the Fargo School Board.

A group of public school parents and concerned Fargo residents is launching a campaign to recall members of the Fargo School Board.

They say four board members are eligible for recall: Jim Johnson, Tracie Newman, Seth Holden and Nikkie Gullickson. All of their terms are set to expire in 2024.

According to the group’s website, the petitions will be ready June 7th, and they will need 4122 signatures for each petition.

