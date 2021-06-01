Family Wellness giving free gym memberships to healthcare workers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Healthcare workers who are wanting to hit the gym can do it for free this summer.

Family Wellness is offering free memberships for healthcare workers during the months of June and July. Individual and group/family memberships are up for grabs, but a limited number are available.

If you work in a hospital, clinic or long-term care facility, just bring your employee badge and photo ID to Family Wellness and the Member Relations team will get you all set up.

Family Wellness is located at 2960 Seter Parkway. You can learn more about the facility here.

