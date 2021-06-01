Advertisement

Data Security Breach at Ralph Engelstad Arena

(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of employees at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks are victims of a data security breach.

In a message to employees Tuesday, Jody Hodgson, General Manager of the Ralph, says the incident happened in December 2020 and resulted in unauthorized access to some employee information. 318 employees are affected, and they will be receiving a notification letter in the mail so that they can take steps to protect their personal data.

Hodgson says investigators, including the FBI, believe the suspect is an international entity specializing in cyberattacks and ransomware attacks. No customers or clients were impacted, and no credit card of payment information was breached; however, the attacker was able to access some employee payroll files.

The Ralph has since taken additional steps to protect its data.

