Capitol riot: 4 more alleged Oath Keepers indicted

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Federal prosecutors indicted four more alleged Oath Keepers in connection with the Capitol riot.

This comes as 12 people charged in the Department of Justice’s largest conspiracy case related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 have court hearings Tuesday.

All 12 allegedly took part in the riot with the far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers.

So far, federal prosecutors have charged 16 alleged Oath Keepers, accusing them of planning the siege ahead of time.

Prosecutors have charged three alleged Oath Keepers from Florida: 51-year-old Joseph Hackett, 44-year-old Jason Dolan, and 21-year-old William Isaacs with conspiracy and engaging in the Jan. 6 riot.

A fourth alleged Oath Keeper’s name was kept secret in the most recent court filing.

Prosecutors describe the anti-government group as a large but loosely organized collection of individuals.

It’s led by Stewart Rhodes, who has not been charged but has been accused of giving directions before and during the riot.

In a Jan. 19 interview with CNN, Rhodes denied planning or instructing anyone during the riot.

Documents show prosecutors believe at various moments during the Capitol siege Hackett, Isaacs and Dolan joined with others wearing Oath Keepers patches, and formed a line that snaked through the crowd with “each member keeping at least one hand on the shoulder of the other in front of them.”

The filing describes their actions inside the Capitol, accusing Isaacs of yelling ‘”the fight’s not over” and waving rioters down the hallways toward the Senate.’

Investigators are also revealing details about alleged efforts by Oath Keepers to transport weapons.

Prosecutors say someone they refer to as “person three” walked a long object covered by a sheet - possibly a gun - into a nearby hotel where the Oath Keepers gathered.

As the Department of Justice moves forward with its case against those who were allegedly trying to stop the 2020 election from being certified, one of the most vocal supporters of the Jan. 6 rally has sparked new controversy.

Former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was one of the loudest voices, calling for overturning the election, and while speaking at a recent QAnon rally, now seems to think the coup in Myanmar should happen in the United States.

“I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here,” a man at the rally asked.

“No reason, I mean it should happen here. No reason,” Flynn responded.

Attorney Sidney Powell, who previously represented Flynn, said he didn’t encourage “any act of violence.” But she didn’t explain why Flynn gave the response that he did to that question.

