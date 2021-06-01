Bison Baseball Heads to Stanford for NCAA Regional

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State baseball team will face ninth-seeded Stanford Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Regional in Stanford, Calif. UC Irvine and Nevada will face each other in the other matchup at the regional site.

In the regional, Stanford (33-14) is the top seed, while the Bison (41-17) are seeded fourth. UC Irvine (40-16) is seeded second, while Nevada (25-18) is the three seed. First pitch for the Bison and Cardinal is scheduled for 3 p.m. (central), while the Anteaters and Wolf Pack will face each other at 8 p.m. (central). Both games will be available on ESPN3. The NDSU games at the regional will be broadcast on Bison 1660. All games will be played on Klein Field at Sunken Diamond. Game times for the remainder of the weekend will be determined as teams advance.

NDSU has never faced any of the three teams in the Stanford Regional. This will be the second trip to an NCAA Division I Regional for the Bison, as they were sent to number one overall seed Oregon State in 2014.

The Bison won the Summit League Tournament this past weekend, finishing the year with a school record 41 wins. The Bison also set a school record with 20 Summit League wins and currently have the most road wins in the nation with 25.

