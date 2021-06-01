Advertisement

18 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

(WFIE)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

No new deaths have been reported. 1,512 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 5.31%. There are 387 total active cases in the state with 28 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

