134 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Minnesota

Coronavirus Pandemic Summary Graphic
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live)- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 134 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

One new death have been reported and the death toll in the state is now at 7,427. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.

In observance of Memorial Day, the Department of Health did not update this data on Monday. So the Department says Tuesday’s post will be for data analyzed and reported out as of Sunday.

