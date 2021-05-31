Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas

(CNN) - Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.

A woman earlier mistakenly identified the boy as her 8-year-old son, even after seeing photos of the body.

But the son she thought was missing was camping with his father and his 11-year-old brother and didn’t have a cellphone signal.

Las Vegas Police are asking teachers to take a close look at the updated picture to see if they can identify the victim.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was able to provide LVMPD with a digitally enhanced picture of the victim. We are asking teachers in particular to pay close attention to this new digitally enhanced photo. Any info call the tip line 702-828-3521/702-828-2907 pic.twitter.com/PYMASqits3 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 30, 2021

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is assisting local authorities in the case.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the unknown boy’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Las Vegas homicide at 702-828-3521.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

