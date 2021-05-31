Ukranian surrogate giving local couple first child together after years of heartbreak

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After years of trying and multiple miscarriages, a local couple is finally getting ready to have their first child together thanks to a surrogacy agency and a woman in the Ukraine.

“This has given us a second chance at hope,” Troy Derheim said. “It’s been kind of a rough road and we just needed to try something different.”

“It’s not really a guarantee, but they give you the opportunity where if you try and it doesn’t work, then you have the opportunity to do it for a second round. Which was super encouraging for us because we’ve lost so many over the last five and a half years,” Abbey Derheim said.

The Derheim’s say they started the process with Lotus Surrogacy over a year ago and it all finally came together last fall, as a Ukrainian woman started carrying their twins— One boy and one girl.

“We’ve used ‘Google Translate’ for everything because she speaks no English at all, but getting to know her at least a little bit was important to us,” Abbey said.

However, just last month the couple found out their baby girl didn’t make it. Their surrogate, now 34 weeks along, is considered a high-risk pregnancy and will be hospitalized until the baby boy makes his way into the world.

“To go through the loss after we’ve lost all of these others it’s like, ‘Holy moly.’ It’s an emotional journey,” Troy said.

The Derheim’s made their way to Ukraine about two weeks ago in an effort to be more present and a better support for their baby and surrogate. The couple is staying in a city apartment as they anxiously wait for Baby Derheim.

“It’s hard to believe it’s reality right now,” Troy said.

Once their baby makes his arrival, the Derheim’s say a pile of paperwork and a 10-12 day waiting period stands between the new family of three making their way back to the Midwest.

“At the U.S. Embassy, they’ll do a DNA test and then they issue a U.S. birth certificate for us. Because since he’s born here on Ukrainian soil, he’s considered a Ukrainian citizen until we show that we’re U.S. citizens and he’s genetically linked to us,” Abbey explained. “They call it a transfer of citizenship and then he has to have a passport.”

“We’re not going to hide anything. We want to disclose and someday come back and show him the city and be able to take a family trip and go, ‘Hey! This was the hospital you were at. This is the river we drove across and this is the apartment we stayed at,’” Troy said.

The Derheim’s say they do still have embryos left over, but say they’re unsure if they’re going to try to have more children via the surrogacy program. While Baby Derheim will be Troy’s first child, Abbey already has two adult children from a previous relationship.

“We really have to weigh out if we’re willing to take that chance again. It’s a big difference when you’re doing it overseas. You’re trusting people that you’ve never met before and you’re trusting someone to carry your baby that you’ve never met before,” Troy said. “If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it again soon.”

The Derheim’s say they have a name picked out already and tell Valley News Live the baby boy could make his arrival as soon as mid-June, or as late as July 9.

