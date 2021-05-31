Advertisement

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australia.(Source: Aussie Ark via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are making a comeback on Australia’s mainland.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils, known as joeys, were recently born in a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales.

It’s the first time baby devils were born on the mainland in 3,000 years since dying out.

The baby marsupials are about the size of shelled peanuts inside their mothers’ pouches.

Once they’re grown, they can actually help the environment, according to researchers.

Their reintroduction will help control populations of feral cats and foxes that hunt other endangered species.

