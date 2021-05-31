Park River’s Will Zimmerman makes his mark in Professional Baseball debut

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rookie sensation has taken the FM Redhawks by storm. This weekend saw the professional debut for Will Zimmerman and his impact was felt immediately. The outfielder finished the weekend with four hits and five RBI in just 11 trips to the plate.

Those included a walk-off in his first ever professional game, a single, triple, and a home run in his second (one hit shy of the cycle), and two RBI in their closing game on Sunday.

“I’m fresh off my last year at college so I’m still pretty into the game.” Zimmerman said, “It’s similar pitching to what I saw in college so there wasn’t anything too surprising to me. I just knew that if I came out and stayed calm and did my thing I knew good things would happen. And good things did happen.”

“Right now he’s in our batting lineup and he’s going to do a lot of great things.” said Redhawk Manager Chris Coste, “A lot of skills man. It’s like.. You look at him and he’s not going to jump off the page when you look at him but the guy can play some baseball.”

Zimmerman is from the small town of Park River North Dakota. He played baseball collegiately at Arkansas State and most recently at Minnesota Crookston. If this weekend is any indicator, he’s had no problem adjusting to professional baseball.

When asked about his professional debut, Zimmerman said that “Coming out here and being able to succeed out here. It’s a dream man. Couldn’t have asked for anything else.”

“The fact that he’s a North Dakota boy like myself is great..” Coste said, “but the bottom line is we need guys like that to also be really good players who can help us win.”

Being a North Dakota Product, Zimmerman has always been aware of the Redhawks and has been to some games as a fan. He’s seeing new angles of Newman Outdoor Field now, this time in front of thousands of fans.

When looking back on his time in the ballpark, Zimmerman said that “I just don’t remember the fans being this unreal. It was awesome. Everybody cheering. It was just more than I expected so it was awesome.”

Zimmerman helped lead the Redhawks to a sweep over the Houston Apollos, bringing the Redhawks to 5-1 in their first home stand.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.