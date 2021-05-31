Advertisement

One person from Mahnomen suffers burns to body after gas bucket explodes

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person from Mahnomen is recovering after suffering burns over more than 50% of their body.

It’s believed the individual was filling a vehicle with gas when the bucket they were using exploded.

According to police scanner audio, the person had burns on the legs and arms.

The individual was transported to Region’s Burn center in St. Paul.

Valley News Live has reached out to Mahnomen police and fire departments for more information.

We have yet to hear back.

