Advertisement

Memorial Day: not a day “off”, but a day “on”

“Remember, their freedom...their freedom that they enjoyed today costs...it costs lives.”
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today Americans honor military men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Many ceremonies took place across the Red River Valley.

Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetary held a ceremony where many paid tribute to fallen soldiers and their families.

Retired Technical Sergeant in U.S. Air Force, Russel Stabler, served 20 years in the military, 2 of them during the Vietnam War.

“Remember, their freedom...their freedom that they enjoyed today costs,” said Sergeant Stabler, “it costs lives.”

Retired Naval Captain, Jerry Rostad, said today is not a day “off” for Americans, but it’s a day “on”.

“Today is the day to say thank you to those who, for generations, have filled the bill,” said Captain Rostad, “to those who have paid so dearly with their lives.”

For many Americans, Memorial Day is a long weekend, and a day off of work and school. Captain Rostad said our region of the country is celebrating our fallen soldiers the right way.

“There are some really great people that serve in the military, the top of the echelon for our country,” said Rostad, “and they come from Fargo, West Fargo, and Dillworth.”

One man and his wife traveled from Detroit Lakes to visit the gravesites of his parents and grandparents in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rick Jansen said today is the day he honors his father who fought in World War II.

The ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetary was just one of 20 that took place across the Red River Valley.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after saving girlfriend from Minnesota lake
A semi-truck and a vehicle were involved in a collision on I-94 E Sunday afternoon.
Semi vs. vehicle collision on I-94 E
Drug bust results in two arrests in Cass County MN
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
SUV sideswipes trailer and overturns on I-94
Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.
Update: One person has died following a motorcycle accident

Latest News

Ukranian surrogate with Troy and Abbey Derheim
Ukranian surrogate giving local couple first child together after years of heartbreak
6:00PM News May 31 - Part 1
6:00PM News May 31 - Part 1
6:00PM News may 31 - Part 2
6:00PM News may 31 - Part 2
6:00PM Weather May 31
6:00PM Weather May 31
News - Ukranian surrogate giving local couple first child together
News - Ukranian surrogate giving local couple first child together