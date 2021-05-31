Memorial Day: not a day “off”, but a day “on”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today Americans honor military men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Many ceremonies took place across the Red River Valley.

Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetary held a ceremony where many paid tribute to fallen soldiers and their families.

Retired Technical Sergeant in U.S. Air Force, Russel Stabler, served 20 years in the military, 2 of them during the Vietnam War.

“Remember, their freedom...their freedom that they enjoyed today costs,” said Sergeant Stabler, “it costs lives.”

Retired Naval Captain, Jerry Rostad, said today is not a day “off” for Americans, but it’s a day “on”.

“Today is the day to say thank you to those who, for generations, have filled the bill,” said Captain Rostad, “to those who have paid so dearly with their lives.”

For many Americans, Memorial Day is a long weekend, and a day off of work and school. Captain Rostad said our region of the country is celebrating our fallen soldiers the right way.

“There are some really great people that serve in the military, the top of the echelon for our country,” said Rostad, “and they come from Fargo, West Fargo, and Dillworth.”

One man and his wife traveled from Detroit Lakes to visit the gravesites of his parents and grandparents in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rick Jansen said today is the day he honors his father who fought in World War II.

The ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetary was just one of 20 that took place across the Red River Valley.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.