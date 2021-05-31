Advertisement

Man sentenced in connection to Dilworth shooting

Hackley mugshot
(Clay County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man will spend five years in prison after a jury found he was illegally in possession of a firearm the day shots rang out in Dilworth.

38-year-old Dennis Hackley was originally charged with three counts of second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm, however, all three assault charges were dismissed.

The shooting happened on the morning of Nov. 12, 2020 t at a Dilworth apartment building in the 200 block of 5th St. NW.

When officers arrived, Dilworth Police say they found 37-year-old Christopher Lussier in the apartment stairwell with a gunshot wound to his leg, as well as several bullet casings in a hallway.

Police said the shooting appeared to have happened after an argument broke out between Lussier and Hackley.

Hackley will get credit for the over 160 days he’s already served in the Clay County Jail.

