One killed when sprayer and minivan crash in Western ND
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUFF, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has died and another is facing charges after a crash between a minivan and a sprayer in Western North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 1978 Spray Coupe was driving north on Highway 1806 when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Caravan. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday about three miles south of Huff, North Dakota.
Both vehicles spun out into the east ditch. The driver of the sprayer, a 71-year-old from Fort Rice, was thrown and died at the scene.
The driver of the van, 89-year-old Robert Stanley of Mandan, was taken to a Bismarck hospital. The crash report says charges are pending against Stanley as the Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
