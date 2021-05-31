Man drowns after saving girlfriend from Minnesota lake

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man drowned after jumping out of a boat to save his girlfriend at a lake over the weekend.

Authorities say a woman fell into the water Saturday evening when the two were boating on Crystal Lake just south of Burnsville, Minnesota. Matthew Brust jumped in to help.

His girlfriend was able to climb back into the boat, which then drifted away before Brust went under water.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of 36-year-old Matthew Brust around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

