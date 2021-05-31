Man dies in ATV rollover north of Fosston

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died and a woman seriously hurt after an ATV crash in Polk County on Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened at 7:00 a.m. on Memorial Day, along 345th Avenue SE south of 310th Street SE north of Fosston.

The 2004 Artic Cat 500 four-wheeler was heading north when it went into the ditch and overturned. The driver, 75-year-old Edward Halvorson, died at the scene. The passenger, 71-year-old Judith Halvorson, was taken to the hospital in Fosston and later airlifted to Fargo.

Minnesota State Patrol, Fosston Essentia Ambulance and Fosston Fire Department also responded. The investigation is ongoing.

