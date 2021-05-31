Advertisement

Man dies in ATV rollover north of Fosston

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died and a woman seriously hurt after an ATV crash in Polk County on Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened at 7:00 a.m. on Memorial Day, along 345th Avenue SE south of 310th Street SE north of Fosston.

The 2004 Artic Cat 500 four-wheeler was heading north when it went into the ditch and overturned. The driver, 75-year-old Edward Halvorson, died at the scene. The passenger, 71-year-old Judith Halvorson, was taken to the hospital in Fosston and later airlifted to Fargo.

Minnesota State Patrol, Fosston Essentia Ambulance and Fosston Fire Department also responded. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after saving girlfriend from Minnesota lake
A semi-truck and a vehicle were involved in a collision on I-94 E Sunday afternoon.
Semi vs. vehicle collision on I-94 E
Drug bust results in two arrests in Cass County MN
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
SUV sideswipes trailer and overturns on I-94
Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.
Update: One person has died following a motorcycle accident

Latest News

Ukranian surrogate with Troy and Abbey Derheim
Ukranian surrogate giving local couple first child together after years of heartbreak
6:00PM News may 31 - Part 2
6:00PM News may 31 - Part 2
6:00PM News May 31 - Part 1
6:00PM News May 31 - Part 1
6:00PM Weather May 31
6:00PM Weather May 31
News - Ukranian surrogate giving local couple first child together
News - Ukranian surrogate giving local couple first child together