Boating safety tips during summer months

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer for many people, which means more and more are getting out and about. This also means more boats in the water, but people need to remember to be safe while having fun out in the sun.

“It’s basically just keep your distance from people, pay attention to what’s going on boats aren’t like, it’s not like driving a car where you have your lane of traffic. You could have people coming from five or six different directions when you’re out on the water.” said Detroit Lakes Conservation Officer Jacob Swedberg.

Here is some tips and advice from Becker County Sheriff’s Office and the state of Minnesota on boating safety:

Life jackets all the time.

Drinking and boating do not mix.

Check your safety equipment.

Own the wake.

And know the rules.

“For us, it’s really nice to see everyone getting back to normal, I mean it’s, this time of year you just get a lot of activity in general so, seeing a lot of first time boaters get out, get families out,” said Officer Swedberg. “The big thing is patience. Not everyone backs a boat trailer everyday, not everyone launches a boat trailer everyday, not everyone launches a boat everyday. not everybody drives a boat every day. So just slow down, take your time and be patient with people out there.”

A reminder to have fun and stay safe during Memorial Day weekend.

