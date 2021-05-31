Battle of the Badges for Red Cross Blood Donations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Saving lives and helping others is always a top priority for Fargo first responders. Over the next two days, the Fargo Fire Department and Fargo Police Department are using that lifesaving priority to partner with the American Red Cross to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations.

The Battle of the Badges blood drive is happening on Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Community members can donate blood at the local Red Cross office located at 2602 12th Street North in Fargo.

At this blood drive, you’ll be asked whether you are giving for Fargo Police or Fargo Fire. If you pick the police, you’ll get a gift certificate for Sandy’s Donuts. If you pick the Fire Department, you’ll get a coupon for six free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings. Donors will also get a Red Cross t-shirt.

Donated blood helps accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease.

The Red Cross says many people do not donate blood because they are either afraid of needles or have never been asked to.

“If you are afraid that is okay,” Lynette Nyman, Regional Communications Manager, American Red Cross. “It’s okay to be afraid. I tell you after you get through it, it is just amazing because you saved a life then. You walk out with kind of a little skip in your step.”

The whole blood shelf life is 42 days and anyone can donate blood every 56 days. Each blood donation can help save up to three lives. 38% of people in the United States are considered eligible to donate blood, but less than 10% actually do.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org , or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and using sponsor code: Fargo Battle.

