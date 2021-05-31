8 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 8 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

No new deaths have been reported. 1,512 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 3.43%. There are 395 total active cases in the state with 34 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

