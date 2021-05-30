SUV sideswipes trailer and overturns on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing charges of driving under the influence after a motor vehicle accident on I-94.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the incident happened near mile marker 349 around 5:15 Saturday evening.

Mohamed Ibrahim, the driver of a chevy equinox, was traveling eastbound when he crossed two lanes and lost control.

The vehicle then sideswiped a trailer attached to a Ford F-150 driven by a 46-year-old man with a juvenile passenger.

The SUV later ran into the median on the interstate and overturned.

Ibrahim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The passengers of the Ford had no injuries.

Ibrahim is being charged with driving under the influence and for not having insurance.

