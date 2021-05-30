Advertisement

SUV sideswipes trailer and overturns on I-94

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.(WCAX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing charges of driving under the influence after a motor vehicle accident on I-94.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the incident happened near mile marker 349 around 5:15 Saturday evening.

Mohamed Ibrahim, the driver of a chevy equinox, was traveling eastbound when he crossed two lanes and lost control.

The vehicle then sideswiped a trailer attached to a Ford F-150 driven by a 46-year-old man with a juvenile passenger.

The SUV later ran into the median on the interstate and overturned.

Ibrahim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The passengers of the Ford had no injuries.

Ibrahim is being charged with driving under the influence and for not having insurance.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.
Update: One person has died following a motorcycle accident
Karlin Dahl (30) and Bo Carrier (29) both assaulted Walsh County Jail staff and escaped. They...
Two inmates back in custody after escaping from jail
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
A student and a teacher from Hawley Elementary were injured after an incident at the Gooseberry...
Hawley teacher and student saved after accident at Gooseberry Falls
Robert Thomas Baca, 56
Detroit Lakes sex offender on the run

Latest News

The Kritter Krazy - Reptile and Exotic Rescue held an animal showcase in Fargo on Saturday for...
'They loved it': Animal showcase big hit with families as COVID restrictions continue to loosen
Valley News Live At 10-Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:0- Part 2
News - Exotic Animals - 0529
News - Exotic Animals - May 29
Valley News Live At 10-Part 1
Valley News Live At 10-Part 1