SUNNY AND WARM MEMORIAL DAY

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A few showers and thundershowers remain on Sunday, especially across MN. Mid-to-upper 70s are expected for high temperatures both Sunday and Monday with more sun Monday.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer weather returns! Tuesday will bring temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s for the fist day of Meteorological Summer. It will also bring a chance of a few thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday will be mostly sunny along with temps near 80 for most. Temperatures rebound into the mid 80s and low 90s Thursday with more sunshine!

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: THE HEAT IS ON! Sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s are in store for Friday. Saturday is hot as well with highs in the 90s along a slight chance of showers and storms. Just as hot with 80s and 90s Sunday with another chance of t-storms.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY - MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 46. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance P.M. t-storms. Low: 50. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Low: 55. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Hot with plenty of sunshine. Low: 62. High: 90.

FRIDAY: Even hotter!! Sunny. Low: 63. High: 95.

SATURDAY: Still hot. Chance of PM thunderstorms. Low: 66. High: 94.

SUNDAY: Still hot. Chance of PM thunderstorms. Low: 65. High: 92.