Memorial Day Ceremonies across the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many ceremonies will be held on Monday for Memorial Day to honor and mourn military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Fargo VFW and American Legion

8:30 a.m. – Holy Cross Cemetery

10:30 a.m. – Riverside Cemetery

11:00 a.m. – Ceremony begins at Riverside Cemetery

12:00 p.m. – Sunset Memorial Gardens

1:00 p.m. - Lindenwood 164th INF and Submariners monuments

Fargo AMVETS

7:30 a.m. – Fargo North side Jewish Cemetery

8:00 a.m. – North Holy Cross Fargo Cemetery

11:00 a.m. – Riverside South Fargo Cemetery

12:30 p.m. – Sunset Cemetery

Grand Forks

11:00 a.m. – Memorial Park South

Harwood American Legion

10:00 a.m. program

Moorhead American Legion and Dilworth VFW

7:00 a.m. – Ceremony on Veterans Memorial Bridge

8:45 a.m. – Moorhead Memorial Gardens

9:15 a.m. – Sabin Elmwood Cemetery

9:30 a.m. – Sabin Trinity Cemetery

10:00 a.m. – Evergreens South Moorhead

10:15 a.m. – Prairie Home Cemetery

10:30 a.m. – St. Joseph’s Cemetery

10:40 a.m. – Riverside North Moorhead Cemetery

11:00 a.m. – Ceremony at National Guard Armory

Casselton

The procession will depart from the Vets Club at 9:40 a.m. and march to the cemetery. The Reading of the Roll of the Dead will begin at 9:00 a.m. and finish during the service which starts at 10:00 a.m. In the event of bad weather, the service will be moved to the Central Cass School.

If you’d like a Memorial Day ceremony from your community added to the list, send information to news@valleynewslive.com.

Since 1868, Memorial Day has been observed in the United States of America to celebrate and honor the valiant sacrifice of those in the military who have given their lives in service to our country. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff on Monday, May 31.

