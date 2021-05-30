Advertisement

Drug bust results in two arrests in Cass County MN

Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LONGVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after conducting an ongoing investigation into the sale and use of methamphetamine.

Authorities say a warrant was issued for the search of a residence in Kego Township in rural Longville, MN.

Following that search, a large amount of suspected liquid methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, and marijuana was seized.

Several items of stolen property including a firearm was also seized.

In the residence, deputies located and arrested 48-year-old Robert Shipley of Longville and 42-year-old Juanita Oothoudt of Walker.

Formal charges relating to drug sales and possession as well as the possession of stolen property are still pending for Shipley and Oothoudt.

