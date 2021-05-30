Drug bust results in two arrests in Cass County MN

LONGVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after conducting an ongoing investigation into the sale and use of methamphetamine.

Authorities say a warrant was issued for the search of a residence in Kego Township in rural Longville, MN.

Following that search, a large amount of suspected liquid methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, and marijuana was seized.

Several items of stolen property including a firearm was also seized.

In the residence, deputies located and arrested 48-year-old Robert Shipley of Longville and 42-year-old Juanita Oothoudt of Walker.

Formal charges relating to drug sales and possession as well as the possession of stolen property are still pending for Shipley and Oothoudt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.