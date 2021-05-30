'They loved it': Animal showcase big hit with families as COVID restrictions continue to loosen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With loosened COVID restrictions in Cass County, certain activities are making their big return for families to enjoy. The Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue held a showcase to educate those in attendance of animals across the globe.

“They loved it,” said Elliott Carmack, a father that was there with his family. “There was an endangered creature, I can’t remember the name of it but to see animals you don’t normally see. Tarantulas, iguanas, snakes, things like that along those lines was really cool.”

From kids to adults, all were able to get up close with these animals. Opportunities like these were hard to come by in the past school year due to COVID, and with the restrictions being lifted in North Dakota families are able to get back out there and enjoy some normalcy.

“It’s amazing. We actually met a friend of ours today here with both of our families who have not been able to see for close to a year. We love to take our kids to the zoos and things like that.” said Carmack.

For those at the rescue, the chance to educate families about the animals they take care is one they treasure.

“One of the biggest pieces or tools for conservation and to curb animal abuse and neglect is education,” said Tasha Gorentz, the founding director of Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue. “So being able to come in and educate families and educate kids. Being able to see people that are afraid of certain species of animals and seeing them progress throughout the session they become a little bit more comfortable is a really cool thing for me.”

The Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue have plans to expand this year to a statewide model to help animals in need across North Dakota.

