Two inmates back in custody after escaping from jail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two inmates are back in custody escaped from the Walsh County Jail Friday evening.

30-year-old Karlin Dahl and 29-year-old Bo Carrier violently assaulted jail staff and ran from the jail at 6:48 p.m.

An alert was issued to the public and a large scale search was immediately initiated.

The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Grafton Police, the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office, the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office, Cavalier Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, and the Northeastern Regional UAV Team.

Dahl and Carrier were located and apprehended without incident at 8:56 p.m.

