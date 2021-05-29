School is out forever for Norman County West Elementary School

HENDRUM, M.N. (Valley News Live) - This time of year most students and teachers celebrate the end of another school year and the beginning of summer, but for a northern valley elementary school the final bell signaled the last goodbye.

The closure of Norman County West Elementary school in Hendrum, M.N. comes after a continuous decline in enrollment. Earlier this year Norman County West and Ada-Borup agreed to merge forming Ada-Borup-West School District.

Many Hendrum residents said they saw the elementary school’s closure coming, but the memories made in the building will live on.

A Norman County West alum, Steve Harrington grew up in Hendrum and attended the school from kindergarten until he graduated high school in 1969.

“It’s sad,” said Harrington, “in a small town, everything centers around the school.”

The elementary school served 74 Pre-K through 5th grade students from the towns of Halstad, Perley, Shelly, Georgetown, and Hendrum.

On May 28 communities gathered to celebrate the teachers, staff, students, and history of the small town school. A parade led by firetrucks drove around Hendrum as the kids waved goodbye to their teachers, friends, and school.

Mayor of Hendrum, Curt Johannsen, said the city has plans to repurpose the building for the community, and that the closure of the elementary school does not mean the same for Hendrum.

“In fact, we are alive and thriving.” said Johannsen.

The students of Norman County West Elementary will be moved to surrounding schools in the Ada-Borup-West School district depending on where they live.

