Memorial Weekend Storms Possible Then Warmer

Showers/Thunder Possible Again Sunday, then Warmer Monday!
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A few showers or thundershowers remain on Sunday morning with spotty afternoon thunder possible again. Mid-to-upper 70s are expected for high temperatures both Sunday and Monday with more sun Monday.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer weather returns! Tuesday will bring temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s for the fist day of Meteorological Summer. It will also bring a chance of a few thunderstorms later in the day. There is another chance for scattered showers on Thursday with highs mainly in the 70s. Temperatures rebound into the mid 80s Thursday with more sunshine!

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: THE HEAT IS ON! Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s are in store for Friday. Saturday is still looking very warm with 80s to near 90 but it brings a slight chance of showers and storms as well.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Chance of A.M. showers, then P.M. T-showers. Warmer. Low: 46. High: 76.

MONDAY - MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance P.M. t-storms. Low: 53. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Low: 55. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Hot with plenty of sunshine. Low: 62. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Even warmer!! Sunny. Low: 63. High: 91.

SATURDAY: Still warm. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 66. High: 88.

