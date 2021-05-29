Masks not required, no limits on guests at Davies High School graduation.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The principal at Davies High School in Fargo has announced that masks will not be required at the graduation ceremony. However, masks are recommended for people who are *not* vaccinated.

Also, school leaders at Davies say there are no limitations on the number of individuals choosing to attend Graduation.

Here is the letter sent to Davies families:

This message is intended for our Seniors, Parents and any Staff helping out at Graduation.

I wanted to send you all an update regarding Graduation. I recently received word that Masks will NOT be required at our Graduation Ceremony for those Graduating, those friends and family members in attendance, or staff assisting in the ceremony. They are recommended for those unvaccinated.

With that being said, those Seniors or staff choosing to wear a mask at the ceremony will be provided one specifically designed for our Graduating Class of 2021.

Also I have fielded a couple of questions if there are limitations to the number of friends or family per graduate. The answer is: No. There are no limitations to the number of individuals choosing to attend Graduation.

Additionally, Seniors are reminded that our required Graduation rehearsal is next Friday, June 4th. All Graduates are expected to be present at the rehearsal if they plan on participating in the ceremony. Please report to the Fargodome on Friday by 8:15am. Seniors can park in the Main Fargodome parking lot on the East side and enter the main doors. Seniors should then take the Escalators down to the main Fargodome floor where staff will help you find your seat from there.

The graduation ceremony will begin PROMPTLY on Sunday June 6th @ 3pm.

Please give us a call here at the school if you have any questions.

Enjoy the Memorial Weekend.

Troy A. Cody, Principal

