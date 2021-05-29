Advertisement

Fewer COVID restrictions at Medora Musical this summer

Visitors to the Medora Musical will notice fewer COVID restrictions this summer.
Visitors to the Medora Musical will notice fewer COVID restrictions this summer.(Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite COVID-19 challenges last season, the Medora Musical is gearing up for this summer’s performances without all the restrictions.

This year, the musical is using a hybrid plan that still includes spaced-out seating, but will allow a larger capacity than last year.

The performance will take place twice a night on weekends, which is an idea implemented during COVID-19.

Organizers say the new hybrid model will help increase the number of guests while keeping everyone safe. The theatre can seat up to 3,000 people.

Opening night for the musical is scheduled for June 9th, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi rollover on I-94 near Rothsay, MN.
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-94 after semi crash
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Mayor Mahoney says ‘COVID is over’; ND health dept. reports declining positive cases
A student and a teacher from Hawley Elementary were injured after an incident at the Gooseberry...
Hawley teacher and student saved after accident at Gooseberry Falls
Robert Thomas Baca, 56
Detroit Lakes sex offender on the run
Daniel Fike Grinder
High-risk sex offender moves into new area in Fargo

Latest News

Sports - Redhawks defeat Houston 5-4
Sports - Redhawks defeat Houston 5-4
Karlin Dahl (30) and Bo Carrier (29) both assaulted Walsh County Jail staff and escaped. They...
Two inmates back in custody after escaping from jail
Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.
One person hospitalized in motorcycle accident
10:00PM News May 28 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 28 - Part 1
News - COVID cases dropping in cass county
News - COVID cases dropping in cass county