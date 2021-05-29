Fewer COVID restrictions at Medora Musical this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite COVID-19 challenges last season, the Medora Musical is gearing up for this summer’s performances without all the restrictions.

This year, the musical is using a hybrid plan that still includes spaced-out seating, but will allow a larger capacity than last year.

The performance will take place twice a night on weekends, which is an idea implemented during COVID-19.

Organizers say the new hybrid model will help increase the number of guests while keeping everyone safe. The theatre can seat up to 3,000 people.

Opening night for the musical is scheduled for June 9th, 2021.

