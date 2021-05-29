Bison Advance to Summit League Championship with Win Over Oral Roberts

OMAHA, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State baseball team shut out Oral Roberts for the first time in program history, advancing to the Summit League Championship Game for the fifth time in the last nine tournaments with a 5-0 win over the Golden Eagles Friday night.

NDSU tied a school record with its 40th win of the year, improving to 40-16 on the season. Oral Roberts dropped to 29-22 on the year with just its sixth loss all-time in the Summit League Championship. The Bison will face the winner of Friday’s game between Oral Roberts and South Dakota State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Summit League Player of the Year Bennett Hostetler had three hits to lead the Bison, as he moved into a tie for third in school history with his 78th hit of the season and third on the career list with 228. He also became the third player in school history to have 800 at-bats in a career. Jake Malec, Tucker Rohde, Zach Solano and Calen Schwabe each had two hits. Peter Brookshaw scored two runs, while Malec drove in a pair.

The Bison got a gem from their starting pitcher for the second day in a row, as Cade Feeney improved to 7-1 on the year in six innings of work in his postseason debut. Feeney struck out three and walked one, while not allowing a run on three hits. Zach Smith made his 40th career appearance and picked up the first save of his career in three innings of work. Smith allowed five hits, but struck out six to become the ninth different Bison to contribute to NDSU’s school-record 25th save of the year.

In the first inning, Solano singled up the middle to plate Brookshaw for the first run of the game. The Bison extended the lead in the fifth as Malec hit his Summit League leading ninth home run, driving in Schwabe in the process. Charley Hesse then singled down the left-field line, allowing Brookshaw to score. In the ninth inning, Nick Emanuel walked with the bases loaded to bring in Hostetler.

